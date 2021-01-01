From homeroots
HomeRoots Dahlia Assorted Sizes Red Tibetan Lamb Indoor Decorative Pillow | 334361
Want to enable yourself the ultimate feel of rest and relaxation? While ensuring your sofa, or loveseat looks fabulous and fashionable? Look no further, with this enchanting lamb fur pillow. Its a piece both beautiful and functional, which will embellish your home and provide you with first rate usefulness. Its design is certain to break monotony and uniformity, and the obvious quality of its craftsmanship will add taste and detail to your living room. This lovely pillow will let you relax and unwind, while turning the heads of your friends and guests. Its made from long lasting genuine Tibetan lamb fur on the front and has a microsuede backing. As for measurements, they are 17 for height, 27 for width, and 9 for depth, and it weighs 3 pounds. It would fit excellently in your living room, or bedroom, and you can match it with any interior.