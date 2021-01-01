From banjanan
Banjanan Dafina Dress in Multi. - size XS (also in L) Banjanan Dafina Dress in Multi. - size XS (also in L) 100% cotton. Made in India. Machine wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Side seam pockets. Smocked bodiceLightweight linen fabric. BJNA-WD49. BSS21DC774. Banjanan is designed by industry veteran Caroline Weller. Drawing inspiration from nature, the brand celebrates color and joyfulness. Hand-printed or hand embroidered on organic cotton in India, Banjanan sources and manufactures locally, and adheres to a no-waste philosophy. Special attention is taken in every aspect of the supply chain to create responsible and sustainable decisions.