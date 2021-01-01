From dad of the pumpkin patch halloween apparel co.
Dad of The Pumpkin Patch Halloween Trick Or Treat Tote Bag
Advertisement
It's Halloween time! This is the perfect time for your Dad of The Pumpkin Patch Halloween apparel! Perfect for Dad, Papas, Grandpas, Bonus Dads and Stepdads who make sure their kids have a great Halloween! This Dad of The Pumpkin Patch Halloween apparel is perfect for pumpkin patch tours, corn maze tours, haunted houses, and Halloween parties this trick or treat season! Get your Dad of The Pumpkin Patch Halloween apparel today! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.