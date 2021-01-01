From bdg
BDG Dad Jean - 90s Acid Wash
Advertisement
'90s vibe dad jeans from BDG, cut from 100% cotton denim with hand-pressed whiskering and acid wash detailing. Relaxed slim fit with 5-pocket styling and tapered leg opening is topped with a zip-fly and button waist closure. Finished with tasteful distressing and a logo patch at the back. Totally basic, totally necessary, BDG is our true staple collection. Borrowing style tips from the collegiate crowd, BDG gives classic fits an original twist. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash ImportedSize + Fit. Model is 6'2" and wearing size 32 Measurements taken from size 32 Rise: 10.5" Inseam: 32" Leg opening: 6.5"