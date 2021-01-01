Dad Is My Name Poker Is My Game Poker Cards Playing Father T-Shirt

If you are a proud dad who is caring, loving and protective of his family and want everyone to show your infinite father love, then this cute best dad design is a perfect choice. Express your dad pride and celebrate with your children, son or daughter. This best daddy ever design is the inevitable addition to your father family collection and is a great father appreciation present for a dad, daddy, grandpa or papa. Great to wear to family gatherings, reunions or while spending time with kids. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem