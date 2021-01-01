Fathers-Day Pillows Dad Daddy Papa Men Gifts Dad Funny Joke Bearded Daddy Papa Dada Pops Father Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you proud of your dad? Then show your love for him by getting this beard dad pillow! This awesome design is the best appreciation gift for your bearded daddy, dada, papa, pops, or husband that loves their facial hair! Get this beard dad pillow to your bearded father as a simple gift and make him happy on his birthday, or fathers day! Wether they are new, soon to be, future, expecting, retired, or a step dad, they will surely love this design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only