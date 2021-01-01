Carpenter Woodworkers DAD Fixer of All Things Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This DAD fixer of all things Funny Carpenter will be great for you. Great for a carpenter, woodworker, cabinetmaker, lumberjack or anyone who likes working with wood. Great for anyone who says I Can Build That! This DAD fixer of all things Funny Carpenter | Woodworkers would also be great to celebrate an occasion or event like a birthday, father's day, anniversary, Thanksgiving holiday or the Christmas holidays. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only