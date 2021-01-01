BONMOTS SHOP Dachshund Weenie Wiener Doxie Sausage Dog Doggy Puppy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Dachshund, Puppy, Dachshund Owner, Doxie, Sausage Dog, Wiener Dog, Doggy, Pup, Whelp, Hound, Dachshund lover, Doggo, Design, Pattern, Saying, Quote, In a world full of dogs be a Dachshund Dachshund Mom, Dachshund Dad, cartoon, comic, dachshund friends, dachshund breeder, funny, humor, accessories, clothes, souvenir, animal, pet, print, ladies, men, children, kids, baby 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only