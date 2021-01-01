Dabney Solid Wood Dining Chair
Description
Features:Antique bronze finish metal accents on front legsChairs feature box seat constructionSolid wood constructionProduct Type: Side chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Main Color: Leg Color: Main Material: Solid WoodMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Upholstery Fill Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type (Color: Pale Slate): No DistressingPurposeful Distressing Type (Color: Gray): Wood Scoring & Rub ThroughTufted Upholstery: Nailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 250Back Style: Solid backSeat Cushions Included: NoSwivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoCountry of Origin: Viet NamSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMade in USA: DS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseSpefications:NFPA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesSCS Certified: BS 5852 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 40Overall Width - Side to Side: 19.4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 22.4Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 18Seat Width - Side to Side: 19.4Seat Depth - Front to Back: 16.6Arms: NoArm Height - Floor to Arm: Arm Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 24Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: 1Estimated Time to Assemble: 30Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Screw DriverAvoid Power Tools: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Color: Gray