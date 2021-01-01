Teeisle Trinidad and Tobago Basketball Dabbing Turtle Trinidad and Tobago Basketball Fans Jersey Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Trinidadian flag basketball print for a proud basketball fan of the Trinidad and Tobago basketball team. Dabbing turtle basketballer art for Trinidadian basketball lovers has a turtle wearing a Trinidad and Tobago flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Turtle dabbing basketball art for basketball game or when cheering for basketball championship tournament. For basketball player, coach or proud Trinidadian basketball fans. Get Trinidad and Tobago's national flag basketball art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only