From teeisle el salvador basketball
Dabbing Turtle El Salvador Basketball Fans Jersey Bball Art Tote Bag
Advertisement
Salvadorean flag basketball clothing for a proud basketball fan of the El Salvador basketball team. Dabbing turtle basketballer outfit for Salvadorean basketball lovers has a cute turtle wearing an El Salvador flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Turtle dabbing basketball art for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Perfect basketball costume for a basketball player, coach and proud Salvadorean basketball fans. Get El Salvador's national flag basketball art. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.