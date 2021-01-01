From ugly christmas santa apparel co.
Dabbing Santa Shirt Ugly Merry Christmas Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Dabbing Santa in hat, glasses is a funny Merry Christmas Shirt for boys, girls, toddler. Snow design- dabbing Santa Claus for son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter. Ugly Christmas pajama outfit to spend the winter holidays. Wear toddler boy Christmas shirt to the Xmas Eve theme slumber party, Christmas party and celebrate the 2021 Xmas holiday season. Merry Christmas tshirt for boys- dancing Santa Claus costume from mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. Humorous Dabbing Santa clothing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.