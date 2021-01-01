From teeisle china basketball
Dabbing Poodle China Jersey Chinese Basketball Lovers Sport Tote Bag
Advertisement
Chinese flag basketball design for any proud basketball fan of the China basketball team. Dabbing poodle basketballer clothing for China basketball lovers has a dabbing dog poodle wearing a China flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dog dabbing basketball dancer design for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Funny basketball clothing for a basketball player, coach and Chinese basketball fans. Get your China's national flag basketball design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.