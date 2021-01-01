From teeisle bosnia herzegovina basketball
Dabbing Poodle Bosnia Herzegovina Basketball Lovers Jersey Tote Bag
Advertisement
Bosnian flag basketball design for a proud basketball fan of the Bosnia Herzegovina basketball team. Poodle basketballer print for Bosnia Herzegovina basketball lovers has a poodle wearing a Bosnia Herzegovina flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dog dabbing basketball design for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Basketball clothing for a basketball player, coach and Bosnian basketball fans. Get your Bosnia Herzegovina's national flag basketball design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.