From teeisle faroe islands basketball
Dabbing Pit Bull Faroe Islands Basketball Fans Jersey Pride Tote Bag
Advertisement
Faroese flag sport art for a proud basketball fan of the Faroe Islands basketball team. Funny dabbing pitbull basketballer costume for Faroese basketball lovers has an athletic pit bull dog wearing a Faroe Islands flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Pitbull dabbing basketball design for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Bball clothing for a basketball girl / boy, basketball coach and Faroese basketball fans. Get Faroe Islands's national flag basketball art. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.