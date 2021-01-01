Teeisle China Soccer Dabbing Penguin China Soccer Fan Jersey Football Lover Sport Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Chinese flag soccer design for any soccer lover and proud football fan of the China football team. Funny dabbing penguin footballer clothing for China football lovers has a penguin wearing a China flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dabbing soccer dancer design for soccer game or when cheering for a football championship tournament. Penguin soccer costume for a football player, goalie, soccer coach and Chinese football fans. Get your China's national flag soccer design now. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only