From dabbing mona lisa modern painting gifts
Dabbing Mona Lisa LGBT Rainbow Art Tote Bag
Advertisement
This Modern Art LGBT Support Mona Lisa Dabbing is for all Pop Art, Pop Culture and Modern Art Lovers. This Gift is a Must have for your next Pride Parade. The Mona Lisa from Leonardo Da Vinci ist Dabbing in front of a LGBT Rainbow Flag in a Modern Vintage Washed Style. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.