Teeisle Bosnia Herzegovina Basketball Dabbing Husky Bosnia And Herzegovina Basketball Fans Jersey Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Bosnian basketball design for proud basketball fans of the Bosnia Herzegovina basketball team. Funny husky basketballer print for basketball lovers has a cute Siberian husky dog wearing a flag of Bosnia Herzegovina sport jersey doing a hip hop dab dance. Husky dabbing basketball graphic for basketball practice or when cheering a championship tournament. Basketball dabbing dancer print for basketball girls and boys, basketball players and coaches. Get Bosnia Herzegovina's national flag basketball design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only