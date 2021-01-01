Teeisle Cuba Soccer Dabbing Dog Cuba Soccer Fans Jersey Cuban Flag Football Art Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cuban soccer lovers jersey for proud football fans of the Cuba soccer team. Funny dog graphic for football lovers has a dog wearing a Cuba's national flag sport jersey doing a hip hop dab dance and a soccer ball. Dog dabbing soccer print for soccer practice or when watching a football tournament. Funny soccer dabbing dancer art for a soccer player, footballer, soccer coach, goalie or a proud football lover. Get your Cuban national flag football graphic today. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only