Teeisle Lithuania Basketball Dabbing Dalmatian Dog Lithuania Basketball Fans Jersey Sport Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Lithuanian flag dalmatian design for a proud basketball fan of the Lithuania basketball team. Funny dog basketballer costume for any Lithuania basketball lover has a cute dalmatian dog wearing a Lithuania flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dalmatian dabbing basketball design for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Funny basketball clothing for a basketball player, coach and proud Lithuanian basketball fans. Get Lithuania's national flag basketball art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only