Teeisle New Zealand Soccer Dab Golden Retriever New Zealand Soccer Fans Jersey Football Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

New Zealand flag soccer art for a soccer lover and proud football fan of the New Zealand football team. Dabbing Golden Retriever soccer art for New Zealand football lovers has cute dog wearing a New Zealand flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dog dabbing soccer dancer design for soccer game or when watching and cheering for a football tournament. Great for a football player, footballer, goalie, soccer coach and New Zealand football fans. Get your New Zealand's national flag soccer design now. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only