Daan Light Brown Area Rug

Lay a neutral foundation for your stylish space with this light brown area rug. Made in Turkey, this area rug is machine made from stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene in a low 0.16" pile – perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms and dining spaces prone to occasional spills and stains alike. Complete with a durable cotton backing, this rug works best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding, and can be easily vacuumed or spot cleaned for effortless upkeep. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'