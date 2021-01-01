From creative co-op

Creative Co-op DA6549 Round Clear Glass & Mango Wood Hanging Pendant Light

$130.90
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Let your home reflect your personality through this modern pendant light The kitchen light fixture is made of mango wood. It provides it with durability while a clear glass shade makes way for bright light in all the directions This farmhouse pendant light can be paired with a decorative wood framed mirror or wood table This pendant lamp requires 1 light bulb of maximum 100 watts (not included) This country-style pendant lighting for kitchen islands measures 12" in length, 12" in width, and15.25" in height. It also has a 6 feet log cord

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com