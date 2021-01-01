D401-296-2 Glacier Tufted King Upholstered Platform Storage Bed

Crafted from select hardwoods, plywood|Glacier finish|Headboard with diamond stitched button tufting|Upholstered in glacier gray Linen-like fabric|Fabric wrapped side rails to the foot|2 drawers for storage|Wooden slat roll with legs supports|Headboard adjusts for variety of mattress heights|Includes mattress support system|Bed is only available in King size|.This platform storage bed is both stunning and functional. The headboard features diamond-stitched button tufting accentuated by the glacier gray linen-like fabric. Follow the fabric wraped side rails to the foot of the bed where you?ll find two drawers for storage. A wooden slat roll with legs supports your mattress and box spring. The headboard adjusts for a variety of mattress heights. Assembly required.