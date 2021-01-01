From aspeed design
Aspeed Design - D299 Metallic Pleated A-Line Floor Length Dress
Advertisement
Please refer to the Junior Size chart Flaunt your figure in this fabulous Aspeed Design D299.This marvelous dress features a plunging neckline with a sheer panel and a sleeveless. This dress is made with a shimmering fabric. It has a thin band that is made with a beads embellishment. It is a sweep train dress the flow on the floor gorgeously. It has a soft pleats for a flowy and wavy walk. The back feature a low v-back to show some skin for a daring look. This Aspeed Design creation is sure to create a striking look that is sure to make anyone remember your grand entrance. Style: aspd_D299 Details: Plunging neckline Sleeveless Sheer panel Metallic Thin band Pleats V back Back zipper Floor length Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.