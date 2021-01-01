From caddis
Caddis D28 Glasses Sunglasses in Gloss Black, No Size
Caddis D28 Glasses Sunglasses in Gloss Black, No Size: Ready to ship in 2-5 business days. Not the wiry frames you might find at the optometrist’s office, these glasses are decidedly modern. The rims are bold (but not heavy) and work well on both women and men. Also cool: they’re laser-etched with the Spanish words for left and right—“Izquierda” and “Derecha”—on top. As for the lenses? They’re anti-glare, scratch-resistant, and HEV-coated to block blue light emissions from screens. Acetate, CR-39.