D18 TWS bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Sports Earphones 9D Bass Earbuds Headset CVC6.0 Noise Reduction IPX7 Waterproof With Microphone-Black

Features:-Double moving coil CVC 6.0 digital noise reduction technology-IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof-The left and right ears, of the channel are free to use-The latest TWS binaural stereo stereo bluetooth headset with the 5.0 chip gives you very efficient wireless performance-HiFi high fidelity sound surging heavy bass-Dynamic design, good audio analysis, no distortion of details, excellent immersive listening experience-Ergonomically designed for a more comfortable fit on the auricle-Strong compatibility, IOS/Android universal, one-button control, simple and stylish. Specifications: Product model: D18bluetooth version: 5.0Protocol: HFP 1.7 / HSP1.2 / A2DP 1 / AVRCP 1.6/ SPP1.2 / PBAP1.0Speaker: F6*2, 16 ohmsNoise reduction version: CVC6.