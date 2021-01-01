From elk home
Elk Home D1408 1 Light Table Lamp from the Sligo Collection Chrome Lamps Table Lamps
Elk Home D1408 1 Light Table Lamp from the Sligo Collection Single Light Table Lamp from the Sligo CollectionFeatures:Cream fabric rectangle shadeMade of steelDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 30"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 4.5 lbsShade Height: 11"Shade Length: 7"Shade Width: 6.5"Switch Location: In Line SwitchSwitch Type: On / OffVoltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 6.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Chrome