Keeping your bed clean and cozy is important. The Brookside TENCEL Jersey Encasement Protector is an excellent solution. The soft, hypoallergenic TENCEL jersey blend fabric is backed by a special waterproof layer that completely surrounds your mattress and zips closed to protect your bed from liquids, dust mites, allergens, and even bed bugs. Extra-strength bound seams keep liquids out even along the edges. The fully-lined inner elastic guarantees a smooth fit. Plus, this protector is super thin and quiet so you will not even realize it is there. Brookside D Polyester Full Encasement Mattress Cover Bed Bug Protection in White | BSTJFFEP