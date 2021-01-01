Czlsd Sofa/Bed Side Table - Tray Laptop Lap Desk - Foldable Laptop Desk - Lap Standing Desk for Bed and Sofa Breakfast Bed (Size: 70x35cm)

Versatile-It can be used as a multifunctional laptop workstation, office work standing table, snack TV tray, laptop bed frame or book / tablet stand for relaxing on the bed. Foldable, space saving, easy to carry, can be configured according to your needs and various environments. Used as a multifunctional laptop workstation, office work standing table, lap desk, sofa breakfast tray, bedside table, bookshelf, children's mini table, etc. Lightweight and sturdy-can be folded flat for easy storage, light weight and portable, made of high quality engineered wood, environmentally friendly, durable. Multi-Function Laptop Desk - Laptop Bed Tray is the ideal laptop desk for you to work comfortably in bed, floor, sofa or sofa, play, read, eat and go to school.