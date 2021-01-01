Swimming Team Czech Republic Czech Republic Swimmer Water Sports Swimming Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Czech Swimming Team Shirts for men. Male swimmer Silhouette over Czech Republic Flag for those who Love swimming. Birthday Gift for Swimmers & water sports athlete. Swimming Shirts for professional swimmer or coach. Czech Roots Swimming T-Shirt. Sports Uniform for amateur professional Swimmer design for who swims Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Freestyle, individual, medley, short or long course, marathon & competition 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only