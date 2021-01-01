Cinderella Divine - CZ0010 Beaded Chevron Motif Long Mermaid Gown

Create a distinction with a regal flair in this exquisite Cinderella Divine CZ0010 creation. Stunningly beaded on a luxurious overlaying fabric with a spectacle of beaded chevron details this chic ensemble show a halter neckline. Defined with a cut-in sleeved silhouette paired with a semi-racerback the mermaid skit glistens as it fits and flares down to a gossamer sweep of train. Be the very definition of elegance in this inspired Cinderella Divine masterpiece. Style: cidi_CZ0010 Details: Sleeveless Cut-In Design Beaded Illusion Side Cutouts Chevron Design Beaded Bands Illusion Semi-Racerback Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details..