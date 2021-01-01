From gold flamingo
Cyra 12" Wide Velvet Round Storage Ottoman
This storage ottoman mixes modern looks and glam style along with function, for an elegant addition to your living room or den. It features a removable velvet top, pleated sides, and a gold-finished stainless steel base for contrasting textures and colors. The cushion is also filled with foam for extra support, whether you use this round ottoman as a footstool or as an extra seat when friends are over. With a diameter of 12", it has a small footprint but enough space to store magazines and remotes. No assembly required. Fabric: Gray