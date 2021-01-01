Cypress 3pc Wicker Dining Set - Gray - Christopher Knight Home

This clean and simple Christopher Knight Home Cypress 3pc Wicker Dining Set combines the functionality of iron with the comfort of wicker. Complete with a table, and two wicker dining chairs, this set offers comfortable seating in the great outdoors. Sure to complement any patio décor, this Christopher Knight Home Cypress 3pc Wicker Dining Set offers you a stylish wicker design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable cushioned chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.