From feiss lighting
Cynder LED Bath Light by Feiss Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Chrome - (WB1851CH-L1)
The soft, contemporary lines of the Cynder LED Bath Light by Feiss make it a versatile option to complement a wide range of decor. The slumped, cylindrical white opal etched glass shade is accented by a chrome metal band around the center for a tailored detail on this streamlined silhouette. The sconce can be mounted horizontally or vertically, and the chrome finish gives it a contemporary flair. Feiss, a Generation Lighting brand, began in New York when Murray Feiss came home after serving in the Navy during WWII and started selling porcelain lamps topped with his mother's hand sewn shades. Today, their products' authentic period details and energy efficient technologies are based on their motto, pride in the past and commitment to the future. Ranging from bronzed outdoor lighting to faceted crystal chandeliers, Feiss' unique, elegant products are built on the highest standards for materials and workmanship. Color: White. Finish: Chrome