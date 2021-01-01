Create an alluring focal point somewhere in your home or office with this extraordinary artificial arrangement showcasing a grand mix of intricately designed echeveria succulents in naturally occurring hues, handsomely highlighted throughout with realistic looking silk cymbidium orchid blossoms in complementary tones. Extending 18” wide from a copper trimmed metal tray, this lifelike arrangement would easily provide life to any space it inhabits. | Nearly Natural Cymbidium Orchid and Echeveria Succulent Silk Artificial Flower Arrangement in Metal Tray with Copper Trimming 18"