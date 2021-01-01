From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Cylinder Collection 1-Light Black 6 in. Modern Outdoor Extra-Large Wall Lantern Light
Embrace a minimalist style with the Cylinder Collection 1-Light 6 in. Black Modern Outdoor LED Large Up/Down Wall Lantern Light. The sleek cylindrical shade and square backplate are coated in a classic black finish. Energy efficiency from the LEDs is enhanced by the integrated photocell, which automatically turns the fixture on at dusk and off at dawn with no programming required. For ideal illumination, 1 integrated LED is included (65.2-Watt). 3000K. 90CRI. 1582 delivered lumens. Dimmable. The cylinder's sleek design is ideal for any covered porch, patio, deck, entryway, foyer, barn, or garage in contemporary, urban industrial, modern, and transitional style settings. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every-day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability, and functionality.