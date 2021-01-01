Generation Lighting CW1241 Marston 18" Tall Wall Sconce Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Generation Lighting CW1241 Marston 18" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesMultiple sconce options for layering throughout a homeMarston offers an emerging trend of classic design without the fuss and ornate detailing of traditional design.Assortment includes: Large Chandelier, 2-Tier Large Chandelier, 12-Light Linear Chandelier, Semi-Flush, Wall Sconce, Tall Wall Sconce and a 2-light Wall SconceDamp RatedConstructed from Steel(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredRated for damp locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 4-1/4"Extension: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Burnished Brass