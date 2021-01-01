From rev-a-shelf
Rev-A-Shelf CVJD-1814UM-1 CVJD Series Pull Out Velvet Jewelry Drawer with Soft Close for 18 Inch Cabinets Black Storage and Organization Closet
Rev-A-Shelf CVJD-1814UM-1 CVJD Series Pull Out Velvet Jewelry Drawer with Soft Close for 18 Inch Cabinets Keep your jewelry organized and in meticulous condition with Rev-A-Shelf's CVJD Series Jewelry Drawers. Each system is easily installed with system holes and features soft-close under mount slides and drawer head mounting capability. Used in coordination with the Velvet Ring and acrylic accessories, customization has never been easier. The CVJD features a soft velvet bottom, sturdy wood construction, and drawer front mountable.Features:Includes: 1 wood drawer, 1 pair of soft close slides and mounting hardware90lb full-extension undermount slides with soft closeDrawer is velvet lined to protect itemsDesigned for a 18" width openingOption that is sold separately (CJD-DMB-KIT)Optional jewelry drawer insert available (sold separately)Limited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Specifications:Depth: 14"Height: 3-1/8"Width: 18" Jewelry Organizers Black