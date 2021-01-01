Cuyuna Dining Table

Anchor your dining space in sleek, contemporary style with this striking dining table. Crafted of clear tempered glass with a beveled edge, the 0.5" thick tabletop strikes a 41.3" W x 41.3" D circular silhouette. Sporting a gleaming chrome finish, an architectural X-frame steel base features flat square platforms to accommodate the tabletop and felt foot pads to save your floors from scratches and scuffs. Perfect for intimate dinners and family feasts alike, this table comfortably seats up to four. Base Color: Silver