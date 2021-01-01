From instant pot
Instant Pot Cutting Board, One Size , White
This cutting mat is an Instant Pot pressure cooker essential accessory! Specially designed for use with Instant Pot pressure cookers, the Instant Pot Official 10x14 Cutting Mat features recommended cook times and PSI (pounds per square inch) information for some of the most popular Instant Pot ingredients/recipes. No more guessing to get it right you will never overcook or undercook your Instant Pot meals or snacks again! The mat is nice and thin for easy storage, but as strong and durable as a standard cutting board. It is also reversible, which means double the cutting surface, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.Cutting mat includes all cooking times for Instant Pot foods and recipesAvoid over or under cooking recipes with the Instant Pot cooking timesNon-absorbent and non-porousCare: Dishwasher Safe, Hand Wash RecommendedCountry of Origin: ImportedIncluded: 1 14 X 10 Inch Cutting Board(s)Features: Dishwasher SafeBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Dishwasher SafeCountry of Origin: Imported