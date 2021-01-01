From latitude run
Cuthbert Bar & Counter Swivel Stool
Accentuate your room with the gorgeous Cuthbert Bar & Counter Swivel Stool. This piece is constructed from heavy gauge tubular steel that makes it sturdy and durable. It has a charcoal hued fabric, and champagne finished body that will create a captivating appeal in the kitchen or bar. The round seat is upholstered in fabric that provides you with optimal comfort when you rest on it. The stylishly designed stool has a partially padded backrest and uniquely styled legs that enhance its beauty. This stool can rotate to 360 degrees and also has a footrest for added comfort. The Cuthbert Swivel Bar Stool with Cushion from Latitude Run is a perfect addition of style and functionality in any home. Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)