Best Pug Owner Lifestyle Humor Gifts Cute Pug Pocket Funny Dog Lover Pet Owner Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cute pug in pocket theme design for all pet owners who love animals. If you are a dog lover who owns pug then this Kawaii pug pocket style is for you. This will put smiles on others while walking your puppy to outside and dog park. This Funny Pug In Pocket design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends, family, or anyone you love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only