Zone - 365 Spider Lover Gift Cute Psychedelic Tarantula Spider Illustration Lover Owner Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Cute Psychedelic Tarantula Spider Illustration Lover Owner graphic art design is a cool and ideal gift present for tarantula owners or spider lovers in your family or friends who love psychedelic colors. Cute Psychedelic Tarantula Spider Illustration Lover Owner had great aesthetic features of the coolest tarantula spider designs. Unique stuff for everyone who loves tarantulas and spiders. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only