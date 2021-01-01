From occupational therapist stuff
Cute Occupational Therapy Tote Bag
Advertisement
This occupational therapy design is meant for that special OT or OTA in your life. It's also perfect if you're a COTA or an occupational therapy assistant, too. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.