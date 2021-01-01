Zone - 365 Japanese Koi Fish Lover Cute Japanese Koi Fish With Lotus Flowers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Cute Japanese Koi Fish With Lotus Flowers graphic art design is cool awesome stuff for koi fish lovers, tattoo artists, Japanese culture fans in your family, or friends who love trendy styles. Cute Japanese Koi Fish With Lotus Flowers had great aesthetic features of the cutest adorable designs. Perfect unique stuff for everyone who loves koi fishes and Japanese tattoo arts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only