Colorful Hibiscus Flowers Accessoires Cute Hawaiian Tropical Floral - Hibiscus Flowers For Summer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Great accessory idea for flower lovers with awesome turquoise background who loves floral Accessoires. Cool patterned design for girls who search for unique aloha flowers with cute tropical leaves. This pretty pattern graphic of hawaiian hibiscus flowers is perfect for you to enjoy the spring in the holidays. Perfect for colorful watercolor fans who wait for summer. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only