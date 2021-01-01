Best Giraffe Gifts Long Neck African Mammal Stuff Cute Giraffe for Women Mom Wildlife Tallest Zoo Animal Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Looking for a cool gift for giraffe lovers? This cute DRIVING MY HUSBAND CRAZY ONE GIRAFFE AT A TIME present is perfect for girls, kids, boys, toddlers, daughter, sister, grandma, aunt, girlfriend who are enthusiasts of tallest forest animal giraffe. Funny novelty gift idea for men, women, zoologist, zookeeper and animal fans of Northern, Nubian or reticulated tall giraffes. For birthday or Christmas gift along with themed clothes, giraffe print apparel, clothing accessories. Best for safari zoo visit. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only