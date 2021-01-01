From shemtag
Cute Ghost Cookie Cutter, 3.5'
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. As friendly as Casper, this Cute Ghost shape will delight party-goers at Halloween. Turn upside down for a tulip.3 3/8'. Made in the USA - Manufactured in America with certified food safe American steel Variety - For 30+ years the Clark Family has specialized in original designs for creative baking Baking & Party Supplies - Cut, mold and decorate themed shapes for any holiday, party or event Create - Make fun shapes with cookie dough, fondant, biscuits, brownies, cakes, or craft clay