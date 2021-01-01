Cute Corgi Dog Angel with Wings and Halo | Christmas Puppy Tote Bag

Cute Corgi Puppy with wings and yellow halo for Corgi owners Ideal Gift: Funny veterinarian gift, convention wear, gag gift, Christmas, Birthday, Graduation, Teacher, Coach, Mother's Day, Father's Day, college dorm humor 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.